ITT + 8% on Q3 earnings beat; raises FY19 EPS guidance; announces $500M share repurchase program

ITT (ITT +8.1% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 4.6% Y/Y to $711.9M, and organic revenue growth of 4% Y/Y.

Q3 Orders were at $702.1M a decline of 2.8% Y/Y.

Revenue by segments: Motion Technologies $304.5M (-1.9% Y/Y); Industrial Process $240.3M (+17.2% Y/Y); and Connect & Control Technologies $167.9M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 80 bps to 32.5%; and segment operating margin improved by 90 bps to 16.6%.

Net Cash provided by Operating activities YTD was $221.7M, compared to $246.6M a year ago; and FCF of $304.5M.

The Board approved a new $500M share repurchase program with an indefinite term. Also, approved a $40M share repurchase authorization to effectively close out $1B share repurchase program.

Adj. Free Cash Flow conversion was 77.6%, compared to 100.1% a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue growth of 3% to 5%; EPS $3.63-$3.67; and adj. EPS $3.73-$3.75 (prior $3.58 to $3.68).

