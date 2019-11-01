Kennedy Wilson buys office campus for $115M

Kennedy Wilson (KW +1% ) acquires a 405K-square-foot San Francisco Bay Area office campus for $115M.

The acquired property, Hamilton Landing, consists of seven buildings on 20 acres in Marin County, CA.

The company acquired Hamilton Landing through a 1031 exchange with proceeds from the recent sale of two multifamily properties -- ShorePark, a 393-unit apartment community in Sacramento, CA; and Indigo Springs, a 302-unit apartment community in Kent, WA.

Kennedy Wilson had a 50% interest in the two assets, which were sold for $176M and generated cash to KW of $63M.

Hamilton Landing is 92% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 4.5 years. Rents are currently priced at a greater than 50% discount to rents in downtown San Francisco.