Shell slammed by analysts over stock buyback warning

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1% ) is hit with criticism from analysts for warning of possible delays to its $25B share buyback program, as some say the move undermined the credibility of the company's management.

CEO Ben van Beurden tried to play down the warning during the company's earnings conference call, saying Shell still intended to complete the buyback on schedule by the end of 2020.

The comments "had a predictable and in our view unnecessary impact [and] are likely to exasperate long-suffering investors further," says UBS analyst Jon Rigby, who rates the stock as a Buy.

Morgan Stanley's Martijn Rats says he now assumes the buyback program will take a year longer than planned, and Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel says Shell's "management credibility has now been strained," retaining his Buy recommendation on the stock "with somewhat less enthusiasm."

Alasdair McKinnon of the Scottish Investment Fund, which holds shares in Shell, said the company was right to flag the warning, adding that the stock was "harshly treated" yesterday.