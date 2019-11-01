Indian antitrust authority questioning Amazon investment

The Competition Commission of India wants more information from Amazon (AMZN +0.9% ) about its planned stake in Future Retail, according to Reuters sources.

Amazon wants to acquire a 49% of Future Group, which would in turn give the tech company a 3.6% stake in Future Retail.

The antitrust authority sent a note to Amazon last month saying "in certain overlapping segments and areas of operation of the parties, the combined market share exceeds the threshold specified in the combination regulations."

Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores in the country with 290 budget department and grocery stores.