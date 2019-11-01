Cona Resources to acquire Pengrowth Energy for C$0.05

Canadian oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF -74.2%) to be acquired by privately held Cona Resources in a deal valued at C$740M.
Cona Resources, is a portfolio company of Waterous Energy Fund, and will pay C$0.05 per share and a potential contingent value payment for each Pengrowth share.
The company said that with the inability to raise capital to fund ongoing business, Pengrowth commenced a strategic review process in 1Q 2019
Pengrowth also reached a further agreement to extend the maturity date under its Credit Facility to November 29, 2019, compared to prior scheduled maturity of October 31, 2019
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PGHEF