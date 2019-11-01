Cona Resources to acquire Pengrowth Energy for C$0.05

Canadian oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF -74.2% ) to be acquired by privately held Cona Resources in a deal valued at C$740M.

Cona Resources, is a portfolio company of Waterous Energy Fund, and will pay C$0.05 per share and a potential contingent value payment for each Pengrowth share.

The company said that with the inability to raise capital to fund ongoing business, Pengrowth commenced a strategic review process in 1Q 2019

Pengrowth also reached a further agreement to extend the maturity date under its Credit Facility to November 29, 2019, compared to prior scheduled maturity of October 31, 2019