Big Lots higher after closing on asset sale

Big Lots (BIG +1.8% ) closes on the $91M sale of its distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The facility was sold as a result of the company's move to a new distribution center in Apple Valley, California.

The company says it has reinvested $69M of the proceeds to exercise a purchase option on its corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, effected through a qualified intermediary to accommodate a tax-deferred exchange. Net after-tax proceeds of ~$90M will be used to pay down a portion of the outstanding balance on the unsecured line of credit.

Big Lots will recognize a one-time, pre-tax gain of ~$179M in FQ3.

Source: Press Release