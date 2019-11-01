Ballard Power downgraded at Wainwright on valuation

Ballard Power (BLDP -0.5% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy without a price target at H.C. Wainwright, saying the stock has exceeded and stayed above its previous price target of $4.50 for several weeks, and the outlook provided in the Q3 earnings call does not affect expectations for the company.

BLDP management maintained its 2019 revenue outlook with expectations of stronger growth in 2020, sentiment that Wainwright's Amit Dayal thinks are adequately reflected in his current revenue projections of $98.1M for 2019 and $136.2M in 2020.

Dayal says he believes BLDP will maintain its leadership in fuel cells as a growing part of the global energy mix, but near-term expectations are adequately reflected in the current stock price.

BLDP's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.