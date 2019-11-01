Cboe Global sees 2020 operating expenses rising

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -2% ) expects 2020 adjusted operating expenses to increase to $420M-$428M.

At the same time, it cut guidance for 2019 adjusted operating expenses to $390M-$395M from its previous range of $405M-$413M.

Expects growth in proprietary market data and access and capacity fees combined to be mid- to high-single digit in 2019.

Reaffirms 2019 depreciation and amortization expense view of $35M-$40M, excluding expected amortization of acquired intangible assets of $138M

Now sees effective tax rate on adjusted earnings for the full year 2019 to be 25.5%-27.5% vs. 27%-29% previously.

Cuts guidance for 2019 capital expenditures to $35M-$40M from $50M-$55M.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.29 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.15 and increased from $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Within its earnings report, European equities revenue fell 7% Y/Y to $20.7M, reflecting a decline in net transaction fees, offset by a slight increase in non-transaction revenue.

Cboe European equities market share declined to 19.8% from 23.1% a year earlier.

Separately, Cboe announced that Mark Hemsley, executive vice president of Cboe Global Markets and president of Cboe Europe, is planning to retire at the end of February 2020. David Howson, chief operating officer of Cboe Europe since 2013, will succeed Hemsley on Jan. 1, 2020.

