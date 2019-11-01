Albemarle/Mineral Resources completes Wodgina JV, closes mine

Australia’s Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF) said that its newly formed MARBL Lithium Joint Venture with Albemarle (ALB +4.5% ) had decided to pause operations at the Wodgina Project amid “challenging” lithium market conditions.

The two companies in December struck a $1.15B agreement under which Albemarle would acquire a 50% interest in the Wodgina project

The closure of the transaction has two stages, firstly a cash payment of $820M from to Mineral Resources ALB for 60% of the mine and secondly the transfer of a 40% interest in two lithium hydroxide conversion trains to Mineral Resources, resulting in total value of the transaction up to $1.3B

Mineral Resources said the decision would not affect its fiscal 2020 mining services core earnings guidance of A$280M - A$300M.