Installed Building Products jumps ~10% on Q3 earnings beat

Installed Building Products (IBP +9.9% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 13.6% Y/Y to $396.4M, with revenue from residential non-insulation products +14.3% Y/Y and Alpha’s large commercial construction revenue +19.4% Y/Y.

Company says favorable pricing trends, stable end-market demand, and the benefits of geographic and product diversification strategies drove record third quarter sales and earnings.

Q3 Net income was $21.2M (+36.3% Y/Y); and Adj. net income increased by 37.5% Y/Y.

Gross margin improved by 190 bps to 29.8%; and operating margin improved by 190 bps to 9.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $55.93M (+27.8% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 157 bps to 14.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $106.52M, compared to $68.85M a year ago.

