Fitch Ratings goes negative on Nordstrom

Fitch Ratings changes its ratings outlook on Nordstrom (JWN +2.3% ) to Negative from Stable. Key snippets from the report are below.

"The company's performance has weakened materially given execution issues on a number of fronts, with total revenue down 4%-5% for the last three quarters starting the fourth quarter of 2018. This has raised concerns about Nordstrom's ability to return to 3%-4% top line growth in the near to medium term, leading to a change in the Rating Outlook."

"EBITDA has been on a decline since 2014 due to Nordstrom's investments across its omnichannel platform and the significant top line decline in the company's U.S. full line stores dovetailing secular challenges across mall-based apparel retailers."

"To stabilize its ratings, Nordstrom would have to resume 3%+ revenue growth, mid-to-high single digit EBITDA growth, and divert a portion of its FCF towards debt paydown ($500 million of debt maturing in May 2020 and $500 million in October 2021) to return leverage to the mid-2x)."

The ratings agency affirms Nordstrom's long-term issuer default rating at BBB+.