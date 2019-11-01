Kudlow breaks down Trump's tweet on job numbers - Fox Business
Nov. 01, 2019 11:59 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Appearing on Fox Business Network's Varney & Co., White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow works out the math to President Trump's tweet that when adjusting for revisions, the GM strike, and 2020 census workers, the October job growth figure comes to 303K.
- Kudlow start with the reported figure of 128K then adds the 95K added through revisions to the August and September numbers, bringing it to 223K.
- Add in 60K to adjust for the GM strike and the 20K of census workers, "The total is, in fact, 300,000 -- 303,000, to be precise. That is a blowout number," Kudlow said.
- Not everyone agrees with that calculation. Silvercrest Asset Management's Patrick Chovanec sees the GM number at 42K, rather than 60K, and notes that the 95K of upward revisions for August and September are good news "but belong to prior months."