Sempra Energy up sharply after raising earnings guidance
Nov. 01, 2019 11:59 AM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sempra Energy (SRE +2.5%) sprints higher after Q3 earnings edge past estimates and revenues rise 7% Y/Y to $2.76B.
- SRE raises its full-year EPS guidance to $6.00-$6.50 from its prior outlook of $5.70-$6.30, mostly above $6.04 analyst consensus estimate, and reaffirms its FY 2020 EPS outlook of $6.70-$7.50 vs. $7.05 consensus.
- Guidance excludes an estimated $1.8B-$2B after-tax gain on the sale of the company's South American businesses.
- Adjusted earnings for the first nine months are $1.46B, r $5.23/share, compared with $1.07B, or $4.00/share, in the same period of 2018.