Africa Oil to buy all Petrobras assets in Nigeria

Africa Oil Corp. will buy all Petrobras' (PBR +2.5% ) stakes in producing assets in Nigeria after Vitol and Delonex Energy walked away from a $1.4B deal to jointly acquire the interests, S&P Global Platts reports.

The Vitol-led consortium agreed a year ago to buy the assets, including the deepwater Agbami field, which is part of Chevron-operated OML 27 and currently producers 250K bbl/day.

Africa Oil, which previously was purchasing a 12.5% stake, says it now agreed on an amended deal with PBR to be the sole acquirer.

Separately, Brazilian police say investigators have identified a Greek-flagged ship that docked in Venezuela in July as the possible source of oil slicks that have hit beaches in northeast Brazil.

PBR had identified Venezuela oilfields as the original source of the crude.