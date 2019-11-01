Tech giants take hit as Goldman warns on regulation

Facebook (FB -0.3% ) has gone negative for the day, and Google has pared gains (GOOG +0.1% , GOOGL +0.2% ), after Goldman Sachs downgrades the communications services sector amid boiling regulatory pressures.

The group could be set for several months of lackluster performance alongside what looks like both political parties' mutual distrust of big tech, the firm says.

And: “Our previous research showed that antitrust lawsuits typically take years to resolve but ultimately result in lower valuation between lawsuit filing and resolution and slower sales growth following resolution,” writes Chief Equity Strategist David Kostin.