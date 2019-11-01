'Signs of life are emerging,' U.S. Steel CEO says as shares rocket higher

U.S. Steel (X +16.6% ) surges to its highest level in three months following Q3 results that were not as bad as feared and the company offers a fairly optimistic take in its earnings conference call.

Margins remain under significant pressure but "signs of life are emerging," as the GM labor deal removes a gap, lead times have extended, flat-rolled order rates have materially improved and scrap prices are expected to improve - boosting the company's confidence that the market will improve from here.

CEO Dave Burritt says U.S. Steel will scale back investments in repairs and upgrades to its existing mills and the construction of a new sheet steel rolling line at its Mon Valley Works to focus on the company's "number one strategic priority" of acquiring the remaining 50.1% stake in Big River Steel in Arkansas.

U.S. Steel expects to spend $950M on mill improvements and equipment in 2020, down from $1.5B analysts had forecast.

"We're in a difficult market environment," Burritt said. "We will remain flexible to manage the pace of our other strategic investments."