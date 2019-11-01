Stocks ease off record highs that were fueled by the stronger-than-expected October jobs report.

The U.S. economy proved resilient as 128K jobs were added last month, beating the consensus of 89K, even with the GM strike; furthermore, August and September numbers were revised up by 95K.

Construction spending rose more than expected in September, while the ISM manufacturing index and U.S. PMI manufacturing index fell short of estimates.

The Nasdaq, up 0.7% , had risen as much as 1.0% earlier; the S&P's 0.9% gain slips to a 0.7% increase , and the Dow, up 0.9% , had climbed as much as 1.0%.

Treasurys retreat, pushing the 10-year yield up 4 basis points to 1.733%.

Crude oil advances 1.8% to $55.16 per barrel.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors notch up gains, with energy ( +1.9% ), industrials ( +1.9% ), and materials ( +1.3% ) leading the climb.

Traditionally defensive sectors -- real estate ( -1.1% ) and utilities ( -0.2% ) are the only decliners.