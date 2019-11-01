Alliant Energy eyes 1 GW of additional solar power in Wisconsin

Alliant Energy (LNT -0.5% ) unveils plans to add as much as 1,000 MW of solar generation in Wisconsin by the end of 2023.

To launch its plan, LNT says it will locate its first Wisconsin Community Solar project in Fond du Lac County and break ground in 2020; the utility does not provide a cost estimate.

LNT, which attributes 998 MW of its nameplate capacity in the state to coal generation, is evaluating options for its coal fleet and says it will release more information early next year.