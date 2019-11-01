Ad-supported Peacock streaming may come free - CNBC

NBC (CMCSA -0.5% ) is mulling the idea of giving away an ad-supported version of its upcoming streaming service Peacock for free to everyone, CNBC reports.

That makes Comcast the latest to rethink lower prices as competitive pressures build from streaming rivals. Disney (DIS +1.8% ) priced its Disney Plus service at $6.99/month before bulk discounts, and Apple (AAPL +1.6% ) priced Apple TV Plus at $4.99/month. After AT&T (T +1.1% ) considered pricing its HBO-and-other-stuff Max service above HBO's $14.99/month price, it decided to stick at that level.

And all those new prices came against the benchmark of Netflix's most popular plan, its Standard plan priced at $12.99/month. NFLX is down 1.4% , tagging session lows.

Bundling and promotion mean the new for-cost streaming services will be effectively free for many users.

Comcast, too, had considered making Peacock free only for cable subscribers and Comcast broadband customers. Now it may give away the ad-supported Peacock, while still charging for an ad-free version, CNBC says.

Multiple tiers of Peacock could still get pay TV subscribers other benefits, according to the report.