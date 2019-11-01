U.S. rig count slides again in Baker Hughes report

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. racks up its ninth decline in 10 weeks, falling by another 8 rigs to 822 in the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs fell by 5 to 691 while gas rigs slipped by 3 to 130; 1 rig remains classified as miscellaneous.

WTI December crude oil +2% to $55.27/bbl.

