Briggs & Stratton jumps 15% on Q1 earnings beat; reaffirms FY20 guidance

Briggs & Stratton (BGG +15.5% ) Q1 net sales increased by 12.4% Y/Y to $313.72M, driven by growth in both engines and products segments.

Sales of engines and turf products serving commercial applications increased by double digits.

Engines Segment sales were $133.35M (+11.9% Y/Y); Adj. gross margin was 18.1% up by 430 bps ; and adj. segment loss was $22.19M, compared to $29.92M a year ago.

Products Segment sales $195.64M (+13.1% Y/Y); Adj. gross margin was 13% down by 460 bps ; and adj. segment loss of $4.9M, compared to income of $1.76M a year ago.

Q1 Gross margin was 13.8% down by 190 bps .

Q1 loss from operations reduced to $34.23M, compared to $54.13M a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities was $161.69M, compared to $136.69M a year ago.

FY20 Guidance, reaffirmed: Net sales $1.91B to $1.97B; Adj. net income of $9M to $17M or $0.20 to $0.40 per diluted share.

