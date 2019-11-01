U.S. probes TikTok owner over Musical.ly deal

The United States has launched a national security review of ByteDance (BDNCE), owner of fast-rising social media app TikTok, after the company's 2017 $1B acquisition of Musical.ly, Reuters reports.

That comes alongside more general calls from lawmakers to look into TikTok amid ongoing disputes with China.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has begun probing the Musical.ly deal, according to the report; TikTok didn't seek clearance from CFIUS in the acquisition.

But CFIUS is in mitigation talks with TikTok about how to avoid divesting the new assets.