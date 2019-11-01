Ares Management sees Q4 RI 'substantially higher' than Q3

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) jumps 4.2% after COO and CFO Michael McFerran said he expects Q4 realized income to be "substantially higher" than Q3, citing increased monetization activity.

Q3 realized income of 34 cents per share of class A common stock missed the average analyst estimate of 37 cents and held even with Q3 2018.

Q3 fee-related earnings of $86.7M rose 13% Q/Q and 35% Y/Y

FRE margin increased to 33% from just under 31% in Q2, the company expects that to rise to the mid-30s within 18 to 24 months, McFerran said on the earnings call.

Assets under management of $144.3B at Q3-end increased from $142.1B at Q2-end; fee paying AUM of $93.3B rose from $89.4B.

AUM not yet earning fees available for future deployment is $24.2B.

Raised $3.5B in gross new capital with net inflows of $3.2B during Q3.

