Exelon legal woes in Illinois overshadow strong Q3
Nov. 01, 2019 2:14 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)EXCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Exelon (EXC -0.3%) shares have failed to recoup any of yesterday's 2.5% drop that came in spite of reporting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and revenues.
- The SEC has opened an investigation into EXC's lobbying activities in state, escalating the company's legal troubles following the sudden recent retirement of a top executive.
- In addition to receiving grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago, EXC says the SEC "also opened an investigation into their lobbying activities," which could signal an even broader probe.
- In EXC's earnings conference call, CEO Chris Crane highlighted an "exhaustive" investigation by the company's outside lawyers.
- "Their investigation is enabling us to determine what changes [are] necessary internally to ensure that going forward we operate at the highest possible standards, not whether actions have been legal or not but rather which go beyond the ethical reproach," Crane said.