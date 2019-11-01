Cause still not known in Keystone pipeline leak

TC Energy (TRP +1.5% ) CEO Russ Girling says the company is cleaning up and investigating the cause of this week's Keystone pipeline leak in North Dakota.

"Our leak detection systems enabled us to remotely shut down the pipeline and our crews moved to the scene immediately," Girling said in defending the company's response to the spill.

North Dakota Gov. Burgum has asked the company to review its inspection and monitoring in light of the spill.

The company says the spill has affected ~2K sqm of land, or "less than half the size of a football field," and the estimated 9,120 barrels of oil were "approximately half the size of an Olympic-sized swimming pool."

It remains unclear what caused the leak, which occurred near a TC pumping station, says Karl Rockeman, director of the North Dakota Division of Water Quality, whose department is overseeing the cleanup.