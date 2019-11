Toyota Motor U.S. October sales declined 1.2%

Toyota (TM +0.7% ) unit sales -1.2% to 188,787 units in October.

Hybrid sales up 57.1%; Toyota division hybrid sales up 62% and +33% for Lexus division.

YTD unit sales slipped 2.3% to 1,968,089 units.

Toyota division sales fell 1.6% to 165,644 units.

Lexus division sales up 1.9% to 23,143 units.

Total YARIS sales fell 39.3% to 883 units.

Total Corolla sales grew 1.6% to 22,378 units.

Camry sales down 1.2% to 26,602 units.

Prius sales +5.9% to 6,679 units.

On the SUV front, RAV4 sales +10.3%, Highlander sales -8.2% and Land Cruiser +15.2%.