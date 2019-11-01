PG&E extends gains but California fire danger continues to worsen

PG&E (PCG +8.6% ) shares score their fourth straight gain as firefighters have contained the once-raging wildfires in northern California.

PG&E said late yesterday it had restored electricity to virtually all customers whose power was shut off to guard against the risk of an electrical mishap starting a fire.

The Kincade fire north of San Francisco that burned nearly 78K acres was 68% contained as of this morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Edison International (EIX +3.5% ) cut power overnight to 950 homes and businesses in southern California's Ventura County upon the breakout of a new fire.

An Edison spokesperson says it is not yet clear whether utility equipment played any role in starting the fire.

But experts say a trio of factors will continue to make California more at risk than ever to wildfire damage: overgrown forests creating more fuel, climate change that causes higher temperatures and less snow, and housing construction in fire-prone areas.