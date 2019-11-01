Blizzard announces 'Diablo IV'

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.5% ) felt a positive bump after formally announcing its upcoming Diablo IV game.

It's revealed some information about the game at BlizzCon 2019, where it unveiled the first three character classes.

The new game will offer the chance for groups of players to encounter each other in the same shared world, either cooperatively or in player vs. player combat, Blizzard says.

It's in development now and will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the company says.