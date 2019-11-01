Uber loses legal challenge to NYC cap

Uber's (UBER -0.3% ) legal challenge to NYC's regulation capping the number of ride-hail drivers was dismissed.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank wasn't convinced by Uber's arguments that the regulation exceeded the city's authority or conflicted with the state's recent congestion pricing requirements.

The cap went into effect in August 2018 and paused new ride-hail licenses for 12 months. In August, the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to extend the cap for another 12 months.

Uber statement: "We’re disappointed that the TLC’s cap that punishes drivers who are forced to rent vehicles will remain in effect."