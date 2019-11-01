Cheniere sees earlier than forecast completion date for Texas LNG plant

Cheniere Energy (LNG +1.2% ) says it expects to reach substantial completion of the third liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi, Tex., liquefied natural gas export plant by H1 2021, earlier than its previously expected H2 2021 target.

An early finish would continue a pattern for Cheniere and Bechtel, the engineering firm building the trains, of completing units ahead of schedule and on budget.

Cheniere also says it expects to complete the sixth train at its Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana in H1 2023.

CEO Jack Fusco said during today's earnings conference call that Cheniere plans to make a final investment decision to build Corpus Stage 3 in H1 2020, which would allow the plant to enter service in 2023.