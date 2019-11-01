Good news/bad news: Jobs market shines, not so manufacturing

Two messages come across clearly in this week's economic data -- the labor market is resilient, even with the GM strike, and manufacturing is disappointing.
Among the bright spots, construction spending and pending home sales came exceeded expectations.
Stronger-than-expected: October nonfarm payrolls, up 128K, sailed past the +89K consensus; better yet, August and September numbers were revised up a combined 95K.
September construction spending, up 0.5% from August to $1.293B, exceeds the +0.2% expected and reverses the -0.3% change prior.
September pending home sales' increase of 1.5% to 108.7 rose more than the 0.7% rise expected.
September's international trade in goods deficit came in narrower than expected at $70.39B vs. the $73.5B deficit expected and vs. -$73.1B in August.
Q3 GDP growth of 1.9% beat the +1.7% consensus, and just a tad slower than +2.0% in Q2.
In-line: October's unemployment rate of 3.6% matches the consensus.
ADP's October jobs report, up 125K, matches consensus, and is close to the top end of the average since May but below the average for the first four months of the year.
The September personal income and outlays print came in as expected with income up 0.3% from August and consumer spending up 0.2%; PCE price index was flat M/M.
Q3 employment cost index rose 0.7% from Q2, the same as the estimate.
Weaker-than-expected: Jobless claims rose 5K to 218K, surpassing the 215K estimate; continuous claims also were higher than expected, rising 7K to 1.690M vs. the estimate of 1.680M.
October consumer confidence, though still relatively high at 125.9, falls short of the 128.5 consensus and weakened from 126.3 in September.
October Dallas Fed manufacturing index unexpectedly fell 5.1 compared with +1.2 consensus.
October's ISM manufacturing index at 48.3 fails to meet the 49.3 consensus even though it improved from 47.8 in September; below 50, though, still indicates contraction.
October U.S. PMI manufacturing index of 51.3 came in slightly weaker than the 51.5 expected and strengthened a little from 51.1 in September.
September core PCE price index was flat vs. the +0.1% consensus.
S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller housing price index fell 0.2% in August vs. July, more than the 0.1% decline expected.
Coming up next week: On Monday, September factory orders; on Tuesday, September trade balance, October ISM non-manufacturing PMI, and September JOLTs; on Wednesday, Q3 nonfarm productivity and labor costs; on Friday, Michigan consumer expectations.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis