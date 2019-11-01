Good news/bad news: Jobs market shines, not so manufacturing

Two messages come across clearly in this week's economic data -- the labor market is resilient, even with the GM strike, and manufacturing is disappointing. Among the bright spots, construction spending and pending home sales came exceeded expectations. Stronger-than-expected: October nonfarm payrolls, up 128K, sailed past the +89K consensus; better yet, August and September numbers were revised up a combined 95K.

September construction spending, up 0.5% from August to $1.293B, exceeds the +0.2% expected and reverses the -0.3% change prior. September pending home sales' increase of 1.5% to 108.7 rose more than the 0.7% rise expected. September's international trade in goods deficit came in narrower than expected at $70.39B vs. the $73.5B deficit expected and vs. -$73.1B in August. Q3 GDP growth of 1.9% beat the +1.7% consensus, and just a tad slower than +2.0% in Q2.

In-line: October's unemployment rate of 3.6% matches the consensus.

ADP's October jobs report, up 125K, matches consensus, and is close to the top end of the average since May but below the average for the first four months of the year. The September personal income and outlays print came in as expected with income up 0.3% from August and consumer spending up 0.2%; PCE price index was flat M/M. Q3 employment cost index rose 0.7% from Q2, the same as the estimate.

Weaker-than-expected: Jobless claims rose 5K to 218K, surpassing the 215K estimate; continuous claims also were higher than expected, rising 7K to 1.690M vs. the estimate of 1.680M.