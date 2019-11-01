Magellan to redesign proposed Voyager oil pipeline, CEO says

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.7% ) will redesign a proposal for its Voyager oil pipeline to reduce costs following an open season to solicit shipper interest ended in August, CEO Michael Mears says.

"We will be only be successful with this project if [we] could develop a more capital efficient solution," Mears says, adding that MMP has worked in recent months with other companies to reduce costs to "a fraction" of the original estimate.

MMP has not made a final decision to proceed with the 300K bbl/day project, which would run from the Cushing, Okla., storage terminal and from Midland, Tex., in the Permian Basin to its facilities in the Houston area.