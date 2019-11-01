FIS to build new headquarters in Jacksonville

FIS (FIS +1.6% ) plans to consolidate three facilities at a new headquarters in Jacksonville, FL, and to hire 500 more employees at the site by 2029.

Sees total number of Jacksonville employees at 1,800 in 2029.

FIS also enters an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida to buy riverfront property at 323 Riverside Ave., on which to build its new headquarters.

The new building is expected to open by June 2022 and to be 12 stories tall with ~300K square feet of space.