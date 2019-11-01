DuPont rips higher as analysts re-examine undervalued stock

DuPont (DD +5.6% ) pops a day after issuing mixed Q3 results, as the stock's recent underperformance is leading some on Wall Street to take a fresh look at the stock, according to Barron's.

"From our vantage point... this stock is too cheap," Melius Research analyst Scott Davis writes, saying earnings are near trough levels and DuPont's assets are "high quality.

Davis also thinks additional stock value can be created when the company's nutrition business is sold or spun off, saying his is hearing talk of converting it to a Reverse Morris Trust, "and company comments indicate that something is in the works."

Citigroup's P.J. Juvekar also has said the nutrition business could be divested, writing that he expects DuPont to "look very different than it does today in 2-3 years."

On the company's Q3 earnings, "Expectations were low for [DuPont] going into the results on concerns that [currency], autos, electronics and even [health and nutrition] following a peer's miss could trip them up," BMO analyst John McNulty writes. "While those headwinds clearly took their toll, [DuPont] posted relatively solid numbers that were likely better than the fears."