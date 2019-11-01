Scorsese film spurs latest flak between Netflix, theaters

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest approach to disrupting film releases is drawing fire from theatrical exhibitors, with the arrival of an expensive, high-profile release from critically acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese's The Irishman (financed and produced by Netflix) opens today in a limited number of theaters, where it will run for 26 days before moving to its streaming home on the company's website/apps.

But it's not going to big theater chains -- notably AMC (NYSE:AMC), Cineworld/Regal (OTC:CNWGY), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and Cineplex -- which typically have insisted on a 72-day exclusive theatrical window before films move on.

Instead the film is playing in eight screens in New York and Los Angeles before moving to a select set of independent and smaller theaters next weekend.

Two theatrical chains were willing to cut their 72 days to 60, according to The New York Times, but Netflix signaled it wouldn't go above 45, and so talks broke down.

That's a "disgrace," says National Association of Theater Owners President John Fithian, who charged Netflix with leaving revenue on the table. The film will show on "one-tenth of the screens it should have played on, had Netflix been willing to come to an understanding with our members.”