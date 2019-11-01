Credit Acceptance Q3 economic profit rises 24% Y/Y

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Q3 adjusted EPS of $8.89 comes in a penny shy of the average analyst estimate of $8.90 and increases from $7.56 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $378.7M falls short of the $380.7M consensus and rises from $332.0M in Q3 2018.

Q3 adjusted return on capital of 12.8% vs. 12.7% in Q3 2018.

Q3 cost of capital of 5.8% declines from 6.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 economic profit of $113.2M rises 24% Y/Y primarily from an increase in adjusted average capital of 15.0% mostly due to growth in CACC's loan portfolio and the decreased in cost of capital as a result of a decline in the 30-year Treasury rate.

Conference call on Nov. 4 at 8:30 AM ET.

