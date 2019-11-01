UAW sends Ford deal for ratification

The labor deal between Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and the United Auto Works has quickly been approved by union leadership and sent to members for final ratification.

In includes more than $6B of investment in U.S. manufacturing and (as reported) $9,000 ratification bonuses for full-time workers, along with $3,500 bonuses for part-timers, and the closure of a Michigan engine plant.

Now some 55,000 rank-and-file members will vote on the contract over the coming two weeks.

With Ford and GM deals in hand, the UAW would turn next to its last Detroit negotiations for 2019, with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). Those talks are expected to be more contentious than the Ford talks.