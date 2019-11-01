S&P, Nasdaq rally to new record highs on sparkling jobs report

Stocks rallied to close out the week after a much stronger than expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns about economic growth, and China said it had reached a consensus in principle with the U.S. during trade talks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at all-time highs and the Dow ended just shy of a record, as all three benchmarks indexes rose more than 1% for the week.

October non-farm payrolls rose by 128,000, which was much more than expected given the assumption that the GM strike would tamp down gains, and followed upward revisions for August and September.

The jobs data suggests the U.S. may be enjoying what is sometimes called a "Goldilocks" economy - hot enough to ease fears of an imminent recession but cool enough to keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates to rein in inflation.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for October posted its third straight monthly contraction, but stocks only accelerated their move higher, as investors chose to view the data as better than feared.

The cyclical sectors led today's rally, topped by the S&P 500 energy sector (+2.5%) as U.S. WTI crude oil prices climbed 3.7% to $56.20/bbl, followed by industrials (+2.2%), materials (+1.5%) and financials (+1.4%).

Only the defensive-oriented, rate-sensitive real estate (-0.3%) and utilities (-0.2%) sectors finished lower.

The risk-on mindset helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, as both the two-year and 10-year yields rose 4 bps to 1.56% and 1.73%, respectively.