California governor to seek quicker fix in PG&E bankruptcy case

California's Gov. Newsom says he wants to speed up the PG&E (NYSE:PCG) bankruptcy case so the company can be restructured in time for next year's wildfire season.

Newsom told a press conference today that he will call a meeting of wildfire victims and PG&E executives, shareholders and creditors next week to accelerate "a consensual resolution" to the case.

The state could step in and restructure the utility if the parties fail to reach an agreement quickly, Newsom says, noting wildfire victims need money immediately and cannot afford to wait until PG&E's June 30 deadline for exiting bankruptcy.

Newsom also has designated one of his top aides as his "energy czar" to oversee California's utilities in the wake of the wildfires they caused and the power shutoffs PG&E has used to mitigate fire risk.

"The entire system needs to be reimagined," the governor says.