Dominion affirms Atlantic Coast project timeline, cost outlook despite delay

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) still expects to complete the Atlantic Coast Pipeline on its previous timetable, with full project construction resuming by the end of 2020 and commissioning of the project in early 2022, company execs said on today's earnings conference call.

Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Farrell also said Dominion does not except current litigation would add to the projected $7.3B-$7.8B cost of the 600-mile project.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed earlier this month to hear appeals filed in the case involving the pipeline's proposed crossing of the Appalachian Trail, and Farrell said on the call he believes the company will prevail and that outcome is assumed in his reiteration of the project timeline.

The company also said it would be able to build and receive cost recovery for its planned 2,640 MW offshore wind project in Virginia.

Addressing concerns about whether its offshore wind development will face setbacks similar to projects in New England, "we own the entire lease for the entire coastal region of Virginia," Farrell said. "It is not in fishing grounds and it is not visible from the shore."