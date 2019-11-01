'No longer a secret,' Generac downgraded at BAML after recent run-up

Generac (GNRC -5% ) jerks lower after tallying a string of record highs, as BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Ross Gilardi downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $108 price target.

Gilardi says expectations for GNRC's growth are very high based on potential upside from the California fire-related penetration opportunity, but the stock is "no longer a secret."

While GNRC's Q3 results were "decent," parts of the company's Commercial and Industrial business will weigh on growth and reduce upside as peak wildfire and hurricane seasons subside in Q4.

