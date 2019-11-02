Insurance investment income boosts Berkshire's Q3

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) Q3 operating earnings of $7.86B rises 14% Y/Y, on gains in insurance investment income; railroad, utilities, and energy; and other. By segment:

Insurance underwriting was little changed at $440M vs. $441M in the year-ago quarter.

Insurance - investment income $1.48B, up 20% Y/Y.

Railroad, utilities, and energy $2.64B, up 6.4%.

Other businesses $2.46B vs. $2.41B, up 1.8%.

Other $835M, up 174%.

Update at 8:20 AM ET: Fair value of it stake in Kraft Heinz falls to $9.09B vs. $10.1B at June 30, 2019; carrying value at $13.8B vs. $13.5B at June 30, 2019.

Update at 8:13 AM ET: Cash and holdings in short-term Treasury bills increases to $128B from $122B at the end of Q2.

Bought back ~$700M of stock during the quarter.

At Sept. 30, 2019, insurance float was ~$127B, up $4B since the end of 2018.

Q3 net income of $16.5B fell from $18.5B in the year-ago quarter.