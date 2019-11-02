Berkshire's Geico underwriting earnings fall, railroad earnings rise

Taking a closer look at some of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) operations, Geico's Q3 underwriting pretax operating earnings of $376M fell from $627M in the year-ago quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, though, posted underwriting earnings of $52M vs. a $163M loss in the year-ago quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group pretax underwriting operating earnings rose to $153M from $135M.

At its rail operations, BNSF, Q3 pretax operating earnings of $1.94B increased from $1.88B in the year-ago quarter.

During Q3, the company placed back into service all key routes impacted by flooding that occurred earlier in the year. Earnings in 2019 benefited from higher rates per car/unit, a curtailment gain related to an amendment to defined benefit retirement plans, and ongoing operating cost control initiatives.

