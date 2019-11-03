Saudi Aramco kicks off long-delayed IPO

Shares are set to begin trading on the Saudi stock market in early December, while the IPO prospectus will likely be released on Nov. 10.

The Capital Market Authority did not list a time frame or say how much Aramco (ARMCO) would sell, but sources told Reuters the oil giant could offer 1%-2% of its shares on the local bourse, raising as much $20B-$40B.

Producing about one-tenth of the world's crude output, Saudi Aramco is the world's most profitable company, making $111B in net income in 2018.

ETFs: KSA, FLSA