Fracking halted across the U.K.

The U.K. has suddenly ordered a total freeze on fracking operations, citing public safety after a series of tremors.

It signals a major shift in policy for Boris Johnson's conservative government, which previously supported the fracking industry as a way to cut Britain's reliance on foreign energy imports.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom told BBC radio that the moratorium will stay in place for the foreseeable future, or until scientists say fracking can be done safely.

