Malaysia snubs 1MDB offer from Goldman

"Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has offered something like less than $2B," Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told the FT. "We are not satisfied with that amount so we are still talking to them... If they respond reasonably we might not insist on getting that $7.5B."

The government had also contacted Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) over their dealings with 1MDB, and is trying to recoup $1B from a settlement that Jho Low - the financier allegedly at the heart of the 1MDB scandal - struck with the DOJ on Wednesday.