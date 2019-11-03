UAW president takes leave of absence

Contract talks with Detroit automakers will not be impacted by the leave of absence of UAW President Gary Jones, who has been linked to an ongoing corruption probe by U.S. federal officials.

That's according to a statement from the union, which is "fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future."

Jones will be replaced on an acting basis by Rory Gamble, who recently led the team that negotiated a new labor deal with Ford (NYSE:F) that is awaiting final ratification.

A deal with GM has already been sealed, while talks with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) are set to begin shortly.