Tariff exclusion requests pile up

The USTR opened the process this week for companies to file exclusion requests for the Trump administration's fourth round of tariffs on $300B of Chinese imports, which targeted a wide range of finished consumer goods.

As of Saturday, companies filed 146 exclusion requests from the duties.

Past round statistics? More than 3K companies have filed about 44K requests for exclusions from the first three rounds of tariffs on $250B of Chinese imports. About 28K were under review as of Nov. 1, while about 4,900 requests have been granted and 10,970 have been denied.