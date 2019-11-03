New ECB chief Lagarde: Let savers eat cake

"We should be happier to have a job than to have our savings protected," says incoming ECB President Christine Lagarde. That line came as Lagarde was criticizing Germany and the Netherlands for the sin of having a government budget surplus.

Lagarde, of course, comes over from the IMF, an organization that has never met a currency debasement it wasn't in favor of. Her comments suggest she's not only going to continue flooding markets with euros, but she will now break from ECB tradition and go after individual states that don't toe the line. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and crypto (BTC-USD) fans are taking notice.

Euro-related ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR