Kosmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $349.03M (+39.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KOS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.